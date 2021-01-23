Madhya Pradesh, IIM Indore Sign MoU To Help Industries

The Madhya Pradesh government and the Indian Institute of Management Indore on Friday signed an MoU to help industries in the state do business with ease.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by IIM Indore director Professor Himanshu Rai and Sanjay Shukla, principal secretary of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department on behalf of Madhya Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (MPSIDC), an official said.

Rai said the MoU would help industries to do business with ease in the state, while Shukla said it was an important step for attaining a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh.