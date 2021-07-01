IIM Indore Announces Free Leadership Programme For 100 Doctors

Image credit: iimidr.ac.in IIM Indore launches free leadership development programme for doctors

Expressing gratitude to the medical fraternity for its contribution during the COVID-19 crisis, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday announced that it will conduct a leadership development programme for 100 selected doctors for free.

“IIM Indore wishes to express its gratitude to doctors and hence, as a part of its institutional social responsibility (ISR) initiative, the institute has planned to impart a leadership development programme 'Kritagya' for 100 selected doctors for a duration of 70 hours,” institute director Professor Himanshu Rai said on the occasion of National Doctors' Day.

The programme will be completely free for doctors and the cost will be covered by the Institute, he said, adding that the regular cost for such a programme is Rs. 1.5 lakh per participant.

With a free programme for the 100 frontline doctors, the notional contribution by IIM Indore comes to Rs 1.5 crore, making it the biggest ISR contribution amongst all the educational institutions so far, the director said.

This short certificate programme will have contemporary topics of interest for doctors, such as leadership, negotiations, conflict management, effective communication skills, understanding new-age technology, service operations and financial management.

