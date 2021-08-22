MP Higher Education Department To Conduct Vaccination Programme On August 25, 26

COVID-19 vaccination campaign to be conducted on August 25, 26(Representational)

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department has notified about conducting a COVID-19 vaccination campaign. This campaign will vaccinate both eligible students, teaching and non-teaching staff on August 25 and 26.

The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered on August 25 whereas dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can be received on both August 25 and 26.

The Department of Higher Education, MP has released a notification on its official website- highereducation.mp.gov.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department is holding this vaccination campaign on the instructions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. This decision was taken in a review meeting held on August 21.

This step is being taken to ramp up the vaccination process in the educational institutions in the state. The official notice released by the Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department stated, "All universities, colleges and educational institutions advertise and promote the vaccination campaign."

"The first dose of vaccination will be administered by the state government on August 25 and for those who have already received the first dose they will receive the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be administered on August 25-26, 2021," it added.

The MP Higher Education Department has urged all the authorities and educational staff to participate in the vaccination programme.

In Madhya Pradesh vaccination process for the people of the age group of 45 and above and 18 and above is ongoing.

Click here to read the official notice.