Madhya Pradesh: Government Schools In Indore's Mhow To Be Named After Martyrs, Freedom Fighters

The life stories of freedom fighters will also be depicted through pictures and images in the schools so children get to know the struggle and hardships they faced for the India's independence.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 15, 2022 10:52 am IST | Source: PTI

Indore:

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided that all 234 government schools in Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) block area of Indore district will be named after martyrs or great personalities associated with the country's freedom struggle. Officials said that this proposal was approved in a meeting chaired on Wednesday by state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who is in-charge of Indore district.

Mr Mishra said that under the programmes of Amrit Mahotsav of the country's Independence, state Culture Minister and Mhow MLA Usha Thakur had proposed the idea. The life stories of freedom fighters would also be depicted through pictures in the schools so children get to know the struggle and hardships they faced for the country's independence.

Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, was born on April 14, 1891, in Kali Paltan area of Mhow military cantonment. A large population of tribals lives in Mhow block.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Education News
