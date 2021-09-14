  • Home
Madhya Pradesh Government To Offer Medical Education In Hindi

The Madhya Pradesh government would offer the option of studying medicine in Hindi "in the near future", state medical education minister Vishwas Sarang said on Tuesday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 14, 2021 7:51 pm IST | Source: PTI

Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh government would offer the option of studying medicine in Hindi "in the near future", state medical education minister Vishwas Sarang said on Tuesday. “We are going to form a committee at the earliest to ensure that medical education courses (material) are prepared in Hindi as well. In the near future, we will start medical studies in Hindi too,” he said on the occasion of Hindi Day.

Earlier this month, Sarang had announced that lectures on RSS founder K B Hedgewar, Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya, Swami Vivekananda and B R Ambedkar will part of the first-year foundation course of MBBS.

The decision is aimed at instilling social and medical ethics in students, he had said. On Monday, MP Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav had announced that first-year students of graduation courses will be offered the 'Ramcharitmanas' as an elective subject under the philosophy discipline in the art stream.

