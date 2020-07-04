MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Congratulates Students On Class 10 Result

MP Board Class 10 result: 62.84% of the total students have qualified the exam.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan has congratulated the Class 10 students who received their board exam result today. Over 8.5 lakh students who had appeared for the Class 10 board exam from schools affiliated to the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) received their result today. 62.84% of the total students have qualified the exam. 15 students have secured 100% mark and 360 students have made it to the top 10 list.

In his congratulatory message, Mr Chouhan has wished students good luck for their future. He has congratulated the Class 10 toppers Abhinav Sharma, Lakshdeep Dhakad and Priyansh Raghuvanshi who have scored 100% marks in the exam.

मेरे प्यारे बच्चों, आज 10वीं का एमपी बोर्ड का परीक्षा परिणाम आया है। परीक्षा में सफल सभी बच्चों को बधाई! तुम्हारा भविष्य उज्ज्वल हो। माता-पिता और प्रदेश का नाम रौशन करो। मेरी शुभकामनाएं तुम्हारे साथ हैं! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 4, 2020

Pawan Bhargava, Chatur Kumar Tripathi, Hariom Patidar, Rajnandini Saxena, Siddharth Singh Shekhawat, Harsh Pratap Singh, Kavita Lodhi, Muskan Malviya, Devanshi Raghuvanshi, Karnika Mishra, Prashant Vishwakarma and Vedika Vishwakarma are also among the 15 students who have scored 100% marks in MP board Class 10 exam.

In the Class 10 board exam, 60.09% of male students have qualified whereas the pass percentage among female students is 65.87.

The performance of government and non-government schools are at par. While government schools have registered 63.64% pass, non-government schools have registered 61.65% pass.

A total of 342390 students have secured first division in the Class 10 exam. A total of 215162 and 2922 students have secured second and third division, respectively.

The pass percentage in Class 10 exam has increased this year in comparison to 2019. Last year 61.32% students had cleared Class 10 exam under MP board.

The result is available on the official website of MP Board, mpresults.nic.in.