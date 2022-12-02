MPBSE has revised the MP Board Class 10, 12 time table 2023

MP Board Time Table 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has revised the Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 dates. As per the official release, the MP Board will start the Class 10 board exams on March 1 and Class 12 board exams on March 2. The MP Board Time Table 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 will be hosted on the official website of the board at mpbse.nic.in.

The MP Board Class 10 exam will be held between March 1 and March 27, 2023. The examination will be organised in the morning session from 9 am to 12 noon. The duration of the exam will be three hours. The MP Board Class 12 exam will commence on March 2 and will end on April 1, 2023. The exam timing and duration will be the same as that of Class 10 board exams.

The MPBSE has directed students to reach the exam centre 1 hour prior to the commencement of the board examinations. Students are required to reach the exam centre by 8:30 am. Students will only be permitted to enter the examination hall till 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam. Students will be provided 10 minutes to read the question paper before writing the exam.

Earlier on November 5, the Minister of Education in the state, Inder Singh Parmar through his Twitter handle announced that the Class 10, 12 practical exams will be held from February 13 to 28 and theory exams from March 1 to 31, 2023. The MPBSE will conduct the Class 10, 12 exams in pen-and-paper mode. The board will soon release the complete date sheet for Madhya Pradesh board exams 2023 on the website- mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.