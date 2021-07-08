MP Board Special Exams For Class 10, 12 Students In September; Application Begins Soon

Madhya Pradesh to conduct special exams for students unsatisfied with board results in September

The Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has announced that the board will conduct special exams for those students unsatisfied with the Class 10 and Class 12 results. The special exams for the Class 10 and Class 12 students will be held between September 1 and September 25 in designated exam centres allocated for the purpose. The board while announcing the special exam date, also said that the application window for applying for the special exams will open on August 1 and close on August 10. The application process will be online.

The board has already announced the evaluation criteria for the cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. However, the board has not yet declared the MP Class 10th, 12th result date. Since, the application for the special exams is scheduled to start from August 1, students can expect the results to be out by July 31.

MP Board Class 10th Evaluation Criteria

As per the assessment criteria released by the board, Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of their mid-term exams or pre-boards, unit tests, and internal assessment. Students will be assessed out of 100 marks for each subject.

While the pre-boards will get 50 per cent weightage, unit tests will get 30 per cent and internal assessment 20 per cent weightage. The past three years’ performance of schools in board results will also be considered.

MP Board Class 12th Evaluation Criteria

The Class 12th results for the cancelled board exams will be declared on the basis of their performances in the best five subjects of Class 10.

“Class 12 marks will be determined on the basis of best of five marks obtained in various subjects of Class 10, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, according to the department.

All students, who had earlier registered for their board exams, will be promoted using this method, an official statement said.