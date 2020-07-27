Class 12 students, who will receive their result today, can apply till August 5.

The Madhya Pradesh government, under its “Ruk Jana Nahi” scheme, provides another chance to Class 10 and Class 12 students to clear their board exams. The scheme has been started with an objective to give an opportunity to board exam students who have failed the exams in the first chance. The scheme is also open to those students who could not appear for the board exams this year.

This year, under the scheme, board exams for students who could not clear it in first attempt will be held from August 17.

Class 10 students can apply till July 28.

Class 12 students, who will receive their result today, can apply till August 5.

Students can apply at https://mpsos.mponline.gov.in/

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has tweeted about the scheme.

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मण्डल की 2020 परीक्षा में अनुत्तीर्ण विद्यार्थी निराश न हो। उनके लिये #रुक_जाना_नहीं योजना लागू की गई है। इस योजना में अनुत्तीर्ण विद्यार्थियों को पुन: परीक्षा देने का अवसर दिया जाएगा।



आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि

कक्षा 10वीं- 28 जुलाई 2020

कक्षा 12वीं- 5 अगस्त 2020 pic.twitter.com/PXuyq2Hi8n — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) July 27, 2020

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), the state education board, will release the Class 12 exam result today. As per reports, close to 8.5 lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 exam this year which was held in March and was later held for remaining papers in June. Last year the Board had released the result in May. This year the result has been delayed as the board could not complete the exam as per schedule due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, 72.37% of the total students had cleared the Class 12th exam conducted by the MPBSE board. The result was released on May 15. Pass percentage for girls was 76.31 per cent and for boys was 68.94 per cent. Drishti Sanodia had topped in Arts stream with 479 marks. Arya Jain was Science stream topper for Maths group with 486 marks. Vivek Gupta had topped in Commerce stream with 486 marks. In Agriculture group, Priya Chaurasia had topped with 481 marks. Srijan Srivastava had topped in Science stream in Biology Group with 481 marks. Pratiksha Sharma was Fine Arts and Home Science group topper securing 476 marks.

MPBSE has already released the Class 10 exam. In the Class 10th exam, in which close to 9 lakh students had appeared this year, 62.84% have passed. Out of the 4,73,582 boys, 60. 09% have cleared the exam. The pass percentage for girls, though, is higher with 65.87%.