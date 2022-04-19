  • Home
  • MP Board Result For 2022 Exams By April-End; Official Website, Download Steps Here

MP Board Result Class 10, 12: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the Class 10, 12 board exam results by April-end.

Written By Mridusmita Devi | Updated: Apr 19, 2022 1:18 pm IST
MP board Class 10, 12 result by April-end
New Delhi:

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the Class 10, 12 board exam results by April-end. Confirming that the MP Board evaluation process has been completed, Controller, MP Board Balwant Verma told Careers360: “Now we are working on to further the process of declaring the results. Both the Class 10th, 12th exam results will be announced in the last week of April.”

Last year MPBSE declared the Class 10th results on July 14. 3,56,582 students have bagged the First Division against 3,42,390 in 2020. Last year, as many as 9,14,079 students had qualified for admission to Class 11 out of the total 9,25,213 students registering for the Class 10th MP board exams.

The Class 12th MP Board result last year was declared on July 29. Out of the total 6,60,682 students appearing for the exam last year, 3,43,064 students have secured the first division and 2,64,295 students were placed in the second division.

MP Board results were also available on MPBSE mobile app, Know Your Result app, Fast Result app. Both the apps could be downloaded from Google Play Store.

MPBSE 10th, 12th result 2022: Here's How To Check Result Online

Step 1: Go to official website -- mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the exam result link for Class 10, 12 result.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth

Step 4: Submit and view your result

Click here for more Education News
MP Board 10th results MP Board 12th Result

