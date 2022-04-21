MP Board Result 2022 Expected Soon; Check Last Five Year’s Pass Percentage

  • Home
The official date of MP board results is not declared yet, however, the board is expected to release the result in the last week of April.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 21, 2022 1:00 pm IST
Image credit: Shutterstock

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: The results of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or MPBSE, Class 10, 12 board exams 2022 are expected to be declared soon. MP board results 2022 will be released online on the official websites -- mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. The official date of MP board results is not declared yet, however, the board is expected to release the result in the last week of April. “Now we are working on to further the process of declaring the results. Both the Class 10th, 12th exam results will be announced in the last week of April,” Balwant Verma, Controller, MP Board said while confirming the completion of the evaluation process of MP board 10th and 12th exams.

Recommended: Explore all the Courses After 10th. Click here
Recommended: Check 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 students. Click Here to Download Free E-book.

In the MP board Class 10, 12 exams 2022, a total of 18 lakh students appeared. As the candidates are now waiting for their MP board results 2022, they must keep a check on the official websites -- mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in for the results.

MP Board 10th Results: Last Five Year’s Pass Percentage

Years

Number of Students

Overall Pass Percentage

2021

9,14,079

100 per cent

2020

8,93,336

62.84 per cent

2019

7,32,319

61.32 per cent

2018

8,19,929

66.54 per cent

2017

10,19,224

52.11 per cent


MP Board 12th Results: Last Five Year’s Pass Percentage


Years

Number of Students

Pass Percentage

2021

6,60,682

100 per cent

2020

6,64,504

68.81 per cent

2019

7.5 lakh

72.37 per cent

2018

7,65,358

68 per cent

2017

7,13,262

70.11 per cent

