MP Board Result 2022 Expected Soon; Check Last Five Year’s Pass Percentage
The official date of MP board results is not declared yet, however, the board is expected to release the result in the last week of April.
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: The results of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or MPBSE, Class 10, 12 board exams 2022 are expected to be declared soon. MP board results 2022 will be released online on the official websites -- mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. The official date of MP board results is not declared yet, however, the board is expected to release the result in the last week of April. “Now we are working on to further the process of declaring the results. Both the Class 10th, 12th exam results will be announced in the last week of April,” Balwant Verma, Controller, MP Board said while confirming the completion of the evaluation process of MP board 10th and 12th exams.
In the MP board Class 10, 12 exams 2022, a total of 18 lakh students appeared. As the candidates are now waiting for their MP board results 2022, they must keep a check on the official websites -- mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in for the results.
MP Board 10th Results: Last Five Year’s Pass Percentage
Years
Number of Students
Overall Pass Percentage
2021
9,14,079
100 per cent
2020
8,93,336
62.84 per cent
2019
7,32,319
61.32 per cent
2018
8,19,929
66.54 per cent
2017
10,19,224
52.11 per cent
MP Board 12th Results: Last Five Year’s Pass Percentage
Years
Number of Students
Pass Percentage
2021
6,60,682
100 per cent
2020
6,64,504
68.81 per cent
2019
7.5 lakh
72.37 per cent
2018
7,65,358
68 per cent
2017
7,13,262
70.11 per cent
