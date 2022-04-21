MP Board Result 2022 Expected Soon; Check Last Five Year’s Pass Percentage

Image credit: Shutterstock MP board 10th, 12th results will be declared soon

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: The results of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or MPBSE, Class 10, 12 board exams 2022 are expected to be declared soon. MP board results 2022 will be released online on the official websites -- mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. The official date of MP board results is not declared yet, however, the board is expected to release the result in the last week of April. “Now we are working on to further the process of declaring the results. Both the Class 10th, 12th exam results will be announced in the last week of April,” Balwant Verma, Controller, MP Board said while confirming the completion of the evaluation process of MP board 10th and 12th exams.

In the MP board Class 10, 12 exams 2022, a total of 18 lakh students appeared. As the candidates are now waiting for their MP board results 2022, they must keep a check on the official websites -- mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in for the results.

MP Board 10th Results: Last Five Year’s Pass Percentage

Years Number of Students Overall Pass Percentage 2021 9,14,079 100 per cent 2020 8,93,336 62.84 per cent 2019 7,32,319 61.32 per cent 2018 8,19,929 66.54 per cent 2017 10,19,224 52.11 per cent





MP Board 12th Results: Last Five Year’s Pass Percentage



