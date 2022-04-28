MP Board Result 2022 To Be Declared Tomorrow; Know Official Websites, Direct Link

MP board results 2022 will be declared tomorrow, April 29

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or MPBSE, is set to announce the Class 10, 12 results on April 29 at 1 pm. The MP Board will declare the 10th and 12th results 2022 on its official websites including mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. “The examination results of High School, Higher Secondary, Higher Secondary (Vocational), Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) Physical Education Training Patropadhi Main Examination 2022 organized by the Board of Secondary Education will be declared on 29 April 2022 at 1.00 PM,” the Madhya Pradesh government on a social media post said.

Students from MP Board waiting for their MPBSE 10th and 12th results 2022, can visit the official websites tomorrow. After the results are declared, the students will be able to view and download their marksheets from the portals.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Websites To Check

To access the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or MP Board results on April 29, Candidates have to visit the following websites:

mpresults.nic.in mpbse.mponline.gov.in mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Result 2022: Direct Link

Direct links of the MP Board 10th and MP Board 12th results will be available at official websites including mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. Besides that, there will be some private portals also coming up with the MPBSE Class 10, 12 results tomorrow.