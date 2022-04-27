  • Home
MPBSE Class 10, 12 results will be announced on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 27, 2022 3:41 pm IST

MP Board Result 2022 To Be Declared Soon; Previous Year Toppers, Pass Percentage
MP Board 10th, 12th results will be announces between April 29 and 30, 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock

MP Board Result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or MPBSE, is set to declare the results of Class 10 and Class 12 final examinations 2022 between April 29 and 30, 2022. MPBSE Class 10, 12 results will be announced on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Once the results are released, candidates from MPBSE Class 10, 12 can check these official websites to view and download their mark sheets.

Talking about the results, an MP Board official told Careers360, "both the Class 10, 12 results will be announced either on April 29 or 30. The date for the result announcement will be notified soon." The official said that the result declaration process was delayed due to errors in papers. The evaluation process was started in March 2022 and the results are almost ready to be uploaded online.

Previously, Balwant Verma, Controller, MP Board said “Now we are working on to further the process of declaring the results. Both the Class 10th, 12th exam results will be announced in the last week of April.”

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Toppers From Previous Years

The Madhya Pradesh Board did not announce the name, rank and other details of the toppers of MPBSE 10th and 12th last year. The MPBSE 2021 Board 10th and 12th results were prepared on the basis of internal assessment.

MP board exam for 12th 2020 topper was Khushi Singh who secured 486 out of the total 500 marks. Similarly, the MP board exam for 10th 2020 topper was Abhinav Sharma who managed to secure the full marks (300/300) in the board exams.

MP Board 10th Results: Last Five Year’s Pass Percentage


Years

Number of Students

Overall Pass Percentage

2021

9,14,079

100 per cent

2020

8,93,336

62.84 per cent

MP Board 12th Results: Last Five Year’s Pass Percentage


Years

Number of Students

Overall Pass Percentage

2021

6,60,682

100 per cent

2020

6,64,504

68.81 per cent

MPBSE results

