MPBSE 10th result 2020: The MP Board result will be released on official board websites; mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: Jul 3, 2020 5:05 pm IST

MP Board result 2020: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or MPBSE or MP Board is likely to release the Class 10 results tomorrow. According to an official from the MP Board, the MPBSE had set a target of releasing the results by July 10 and the same can be expected by July 4. However, the official also said the Board is yet to finalise a day for releasing the MP Board result for Class 12 students. This year, over 19 lakh students have appeared for Class 10 and 12 annual exams in schools affiliated to the MPBSE. The exam which had started in March was postponed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The Class 10 exam for the remaining papers was cancelled and the Class 12 exam for the pending papers was held from June 9 to June 15. For private students the practical exam was held from June 8 to June 16. The MP Board result will be released on official board websites; mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

“The Board had set a target to release the Class 10 results by July 10. It is likely to be released tomorrow, the official said.

It is likely that the Board may host the annual MP Board Class 10th, 12th result on different websites.

The MP Board results are also expected to be released at examresults.net.

This will make the result publishing more convenient and will make it easy for the students to download their results and online marksheets easily. Usually many state boards release the result on their official websites which crashes immediately after the result is declared.

