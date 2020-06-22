Date Not Finalised Yet: MPBSE On Madhya Pradesh Class 10th, 12th Result

MPBSE Class 10th, 12th result will be declared on the official website mpbse.nic.in.

Madhya Pradesh Class 10th, 12th exams have been over. Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the result next. On Class 10th, 12th result, a source close to MPBSE told NDTV that the date of result declaration has not been finalised yet. However, it can be expected within next week, it added. MPBSE Official Website

Earlier this month, before starting the remaining Class 12th exam, the Board had invited proposals from websites and firms for publishing the board exam results on their portals and for providing the result service through SMS facility.

It is likely that the Board may host the annual Class 10th, 12th result on different websites. This will make the result publishing more convenient and will make it easy for the students to download their results and online marksheets easily. Usually many state boards release the result on their official websites which crashes immediately after the result is declared.

This year, over 19 lakh students have appeared for Class 10, 12 board exams in schools affiliated to the MPBSE. The exam which had started in March was postponed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The Class 10 exam for the remaining papers was cancelled and the Class 12 exam for the pending papers was held from June 9 to June 15. For private students the practical exam was held from June 8 to June 16.