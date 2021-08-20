MP Board Releases Time Table Of Special Exams, Admit Card On September 1

Image credit: Shutterstock MP Board Class 10, 12 special exams time table released

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the time table of MP Board special exams 2021. For High School, Higher Secondary and Higher Secondary Vocational and Visually-Him Deaf (Divyang) courses, the School Education Department had on August 19 published an official circular. The admit cards of the candidates will be available from September 1, 2021, on the official website, the Board informed.

“Board of Secondary Education has released the examination schedule of Special Examination 2021 for High School, Higher Secondary and Higher Secondary Vocational as well as Visually-Him Deaf (Divyang) courses. The admit cards of the candidates will be available from September 1, 2021 in M.P. will be available on the online portal,” MP Board tweet read.

According to the date sheet released by the MP Board, the special exams for Class 10 students will be held from September 6 to 15, 2021. For Class 12 students, special exams will be held from September 6 to 21, 2021.

The candidates will be required to reach the examination centre at 7.30 am and the examination will commence at 9 am and continue at 12 noon.

As the examination is being held amidst the pandemic, students will be asked to stick to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government. Students must ensure that they wear face masks, use sanitisers and follow social distancing norms at all times.