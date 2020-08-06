MP Board Releases Schedule For Special Board Exam For COVID-19 Affected Class 12 Students

MP Board has released special exam schedule for covid-19 affected 12th students

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the schedule for the higher secondary (class 12) special exams which will be held for covid-19 infected students and differently-abled students. The examinations will be held from August 17 to August 21.

The special exams are being held for students who had tested positive for Covid-19 at the time exams were held in June or were in home or institutional quarantine and for differently-abled students.

MP Board Special Exam Schedule

The exam centre for these students is at the coordinating institutes in the respective districts.

The exam centres will be sanitized every day as per the exam schedule. Sanitizer, hand-soap and water will be arranged at each exam centre. Students will be provided disposable glasses for drinking water.

All staff members and students will have to keep their nose and mouth covered with a clothe or a face mask. They will all be required to follow social distancing protocols. Spitting is also prohibited at exam centres.

Facility for thermal screening will be arranged at the exam centre and if a student is found to have fever, then appropriate action will be taken.

The examination admit card will be released online on the Madhya Pradesh board's official website.

Meanwhile, the board has already released the result for class 10 and class 12 students whose assessment was completed. Class 10 result was announced on July 4 and class 12 result was announced on July 27. 62.84 per cent students passed in 10th and 68.81 per cent students passed in 12th exams.