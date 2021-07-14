  • Home
MP Board Class 10 Result: The Class 10th MP board result will be available on the official website -- mpbse.nic.in, mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 14, 2021 3:03 pm IST

MPBSE result shortly at mpresults.nic.in
New Delhi:

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MP Board Class 10 results today, July 14 at 4 PM. The MP board Class 10 exams could not be held and had to be cancelled in view of Covid crisis. The MP Board 10th Result 2021 will be available on official websites including mpbse.nic.in, mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in. Some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net will also host the MPBSE 10th results. The board will announce the MPBSE Class 10th result for more than ten lakh students this year.

Last year, a total of 8,93,336 regular students wrote the exam. Out of them, 5,60,474 had passed. The overall pass percentage in MP board Class 10 result stood at 62.84 per cent.

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2021: How to Check

STEP 1: Visit the official website of MPBSE -- mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in

STEP 2: Click on the designated link for MP Class 10 result

STEP 3: Insert the roll number as mentioned in the MPBSE Class 10 admit card

STEP 4: Provide other required information in the spaces allotted

STEP 5: Submit and view the Class 10 MPBSE results

How To Check MPBSE Class 10 Results On Private Portals

STEP 1: Visit indiaresults.com or examresults.net

STEP 2: Select the state -- Madhya Pradesh

STEP 3: Select Class 10 Results

STEP 4: Register the roll number, email address and phone number

STEP 5: Submit and access the MP board Class 10 results

However, students viewing the Class 10 results from the above mentioned private portals are advised to tally the result with the official sources for authentication.

