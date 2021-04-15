Image credit: Shutterstock MPBSE MP board exam 2021: Class 10, 12 admit card correction window extended (representational photo)

MP board exam 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has extended the last date to apply for correction of high school (Class 10), higher secondary (Class 12), higher secondary vocational final exam admit cards. Students can submit their requests through the MPONLINE portal till May 10. Earlier, the last date to apply for admit card correction was April 15. The decision has been taken in view of the current COVID-19 situation in the state, the School Education Department said.

MP Board exam admit cards have been released on the official website, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and students will receive their admit cards from their school principals.

मण्डल द्वारा संचालित हाईस्कूल / हायर सेकण्डरी / हायर सेकण्डरी व्होकेशनल एवं अन्य परीक्षाओं के प्रवेश-पत्र MPONLINE के पोर्टल https://t.co/rjx0MbQibq पर UPLOAD किये गये हैं। छात्रों के लिये प्रवेश पत्रों में आवश्यक संशोधन कराने की अंतिम तिथि 10 मई 2021 हैं। pic.twitter.com/pRtMabQQIk — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) April 15, 2021

The Madhya Pradesh government had earlier postponed Classes 10, 12 board exams by a month. The exams will begin in the first week of June and continue till the last week, according to an official statement. The exams were earlier scheduled to be held between April 30 and May 1. The Class 10 exams were scheduled to begin on April 30 and Class 12 exams were scheduled to begin on May 1.

"In order to avoid spread of COVID-19 infection in the state and over-crowing of students around the schools and examination centres, the department has decided to postpone the exams scheduled between April 30 and May 1 for a month", the MP School Education Department said.

"The exams will now begin in the first week of June and will be conducted till the last week of June. The complete board exams date sheet will be released later," it added.