MP Board MPBSE Class 5, 8 Exams 2022: Time Table Released; Check Schedule Here

MPBSE Class 5 and Class 8 exams will be held from 9 am to 11:30 am in offline mode.

MPBSE Class 5, 8 Exams 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the date sheet for the MPBSE Class 5 and Class 8 exams 2022. As per the timetable, the MP Board annual exams for Classes 5 and 8 are scheduled to begin on April 1, 2022.

The MPBSE Class 5 exams will be held between April 1 and April 8, whereas, the annual exam 2022 for Class 8 will be conducted from April 1 to April 9. The exams will be held from 9 am to 11:30 am in offline mode.

The Madhya Pradesh Board has also issued guidelines for Class 5 and Class 8 exams 2022. In order to get promoted to the next grade, students must pass the annual exams for Classes 5 and 8. Otherwise, they will be detained in the same class, the MPBSE said.

MPBSE Class 5 Exam 2022: Date Sheet

April 1 - First Language

April 4 - Hindi (For English/Urdu/Marathi medium students)

April 5 - Second Language- English/Others

April 6 - Mathematics/Music (for visually impaired students)

April 7 - Additional Subject, General Urdu/Marathi, etc.

April 8 - Environmental Studies

MPBSE Class 8 Exam 2022: Time Table

April 1 - First Language

April 4 - Hindi (For English/Urdu/Marathi medium students)

April 5 - Science

April 6 - Mathematics / Music (for visually impaired students)

April 7 - Third Language

April 8 - Social Science

April 9 - Second Language-English/Others