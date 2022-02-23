  • Home
  • Education
  • MP Board MPBSE Class 5, 8 Exams 2022: Time Table Released; Check Schedule Here

MP Board MPBSE Class 5, 8 Exams 2022: Time Table Released; Check Schedule Here

MPBSE Class 5, 8 Exams 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board will conduct the annual exams 2022 for Class 5 and Class 8 students from April 1, 2022, onwards.

Education | Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Feb 23, 2022 11:50 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Cancel Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Supreme Court Hearing On CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Cancellation Plea Today
Supreme Court Hearing On Board Exams 2022 Today: Will CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams Be Cancelled?
Board Exams 2022: Supreme Court Hearing On Plea To Cancel CBSE, CISCE Term 2, Other Offline Exams Today
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Updates On Class 10, 12 Results; Expected Date And Time, Other Details
Madhya Pradesh Board Issues Guidelines For MPBSE Class 5, 8 Exams 2022
Symbiosis Institute Of Design To Declare SEED 2022 Result Tomorrow; Steps To Check
MP Board MPBSE Class 5, 8 Exams 2022: Time Table Released; Check Schedule Here
MPBSE Class 5 and Class 8 exams will be held from 9 am to 11:30 am in offline mode.

MPBSE Class 5, 8 Exams 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the date sheet for the MPBSE Class 5 and Class 8 exams 2022. As per the timetable, the MP Board annual exams for Classes 5 and 8 are scheduled to begin on April 1, 2022.

The MPBSE Class 5 exams will be held between April 1 and April 8, whereas, the annual exam 2022 for Class 8 will be conducted from April 1 to April 9. The exams will be held from 9 am to 11:30 am in offline mode.

The Madhya Pradesh Board has also issued guidelines for Class 5 and Class 8 exams 2022. In order to get promoted to the next grade, students must pass the annual exams for Classes 5 and 8. Otherwise, they will be detained in the same class, the MPBSE said.

MPBSE Class 5 Exam 2022: Date Sheet

April 1 - First Language

April 4 - Hindi (For English/Urdu/Marathi medium students)

April 5 - Second Language- English/Others

April 6 - Mathematics/Music (for visually impaired students)

April 7 - Additional Subject, General Urdu/Marathi, etc.

April 8 - Environmental Studies

MPBSE Class 8 Exam 2022: Time Table

April 1 - First Language

April 4 - Hindi (For English/Urdu/Marathi medium students)

April 5 - Science

April 6 - Mathematics / Music (for visually impaired students)

April 7 - Third Language

April 8 - Social Science

April 9 - Second Language-English/Others

Click here for more Education News
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, Bhopal MPBSE
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Cancel Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Supreme Court Hearing On CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Cancellation Plea Today
Live | Cancel Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Supreme Court Hearing On CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Cancellation Plea Today
Supreme Court Hearing On Board Exams 2022 Today: Will CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams Be Cancelled?
Supreme Court Hearing On Board Exams 2022 Today: Will CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams Be Cancelled?
Board Exams 2022: Supreme Court Hearing On Plea To Cancel CBSE, CISCE Term 2, Other Offline Exams Today
Board Exams 2022: Supreme Court Hearing On Plea To Cancel CBSE, CISCE Term 2, Other Offline Exams Today
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Updates On Class 10, 12 Results; Expected Date And Time, Other Details
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Updates On Class 10, 12 Results; Expected Date And Time, Other Details
High Court Issues Notice To Delhi Governement Over Plea Challenges Live-Streaming Of Children's Classroom
High Court Issues Notice To Delhi Governement Over Plea Challenges Live-Streaming Of Children's Classroom
.......................... Advertisement ..........................