MP Board MPBSE Class 5, 8 Exams 2022: Time Table Released; Check Schedule Here
MPBSE Class 5, 8 Exams 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board will conduct the annual exams 2022 for Class 5 and Class 8 students from April 1, 2022, onwards.
MPBSE Class 5, 8 Exams 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the date sheet for the MPBSE Class 5 and Class 8 exams 2022. As per the timetable, the MP Board annual exams for Classes 5 and 8 are scheduled to begin on April 1, 2022.
The MPBSE Class 5 exams will be held between April 1 and April 8, whereas, the annual exam 2022 for Class 8 will be conducted from April 1 to April 9. The exams will be held from 9 am to 11:30 am in offline mode.
The Madhya Pradesh Board has also issued guidelines for Class 5 and Class 8 exams 2022. In order to get promoted to the next grade, students must pass the annual exams for Classes 5 and 8. Otherwise, they will be detained in the same class, the MPBSE said.
MPBSE Class 5 Exam 2022: Date Sheet
April 1 - First Language
April 4 - Hindi (For English/Urdu/Marathi medium students)
April 5 - Second Language- English/Others
April 6 - Mathematics/Music (for visually impaired students)
April 7 - Additional Subject, General Urdu/Marathi, etc.
April 8 - Environmental Studies
MPBSE Class 8 Exam 2022: Time Table
April 1 - First Language
April 4 - Hindi (For English/Urdu/Marathi medium students)
April 5 - Science
April 6 - Mathematics / Music (for visually impaired students)
April 7 - Third Language
April 8 - Social Science
April 9 - Second Language-English/Others