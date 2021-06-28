  • Home
MP Board (MPBSE) Class 12 Evaluation Criteria Announced

“Class 12 marks will be determined on the basis of best of five marks obtained in various subjects of Class 10, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, according to the department.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 28, 2021 8:29 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Students who want to improve their scores will be allowed to appear in an exam
New Delhi:

Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 students’ results will be declared on the basis of their performance in the best five subjects of Class 10, the School Education Department of the state has said. The MP Board on June 2 cancelled Class 12 final exams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

All students, who had earlier registered for their board exams, will be promoted using this method, an official statement said.

For students who want to improve their scores, they will be allowed to appear in an exam, it said.

Schools in Madhya Pradesh will not open from July 1, the government has decided.

The Supreme Court of India had last week directed all the states to formulate evaluation criteria for Class 12 students in 10 days and announce their results by July 31. Though the MP board has not announced the Class 12 result date, it is expected by July 31.

The Madhya Pradesh government had earlier this month decided to scrap Class 12 final exams conducted by the state board, following the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) announcement of board exam cancellation.

While announcing the decision to cancel MP board 12th exams, the Chief Minister said: “The lives of the students are precious to us. We will worry about their careers later.”

“At a time when students are already worried about the uncertainties of Covid pandemic, we cannot put the mental burden of examinations on them,” Mr Chouhan had said.

