Image credit: Shutterstock MPBSE Class 12 Result Date And Time: Madhya Pradesh 12th result 2020 will be announced tomorrow at 3 pm

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or MPBSE, will announce MPBSE 12th Result 2020 tomorrow, July 27, at 3 pm. MPBSE Class 12 result 2020 will be announced by the state School Education Minister (Independent charge) Inder Singh Parmar. Soon after Mr. Parmar’s official announcement, candidates will be able to check their MP 12th result from the official websites of the board, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Candidates will be required to use their roll number and registration number as mentioned on the hall ticket to check Madhya Pradesh 12th result.

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has delayed both exams and declaration of MP board results this year. Previously, MPBSE had to postpone Class 12 final exams due to the nationwide lockdown enforced to stop the spread of COVID-19. Class 12 final exams of MPBSE were finally conducted from June 9 to June 16.

Previously, MPBSE had announced that it will conduct special exam for such differently-abled students who were unable to appear for the Class 12 board exams which were held from June 9 to June 16. A list containing names of students eligible to appear for the special exam will be released on July 27.

Madhya Pradesh 12th Result 2020: How To Check

Follow the instructions mentioned below to check MP 12th result from mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in:

Go to any of the official websites mentioned above. Find and click on the “MPBSE 12th Result 2020” link. Key in the required details. Make sure that the roll number and application number are same as mentioned on the admit card. Click on “Submit” and view MPBSE Class 12 result.

over 8.5 lakh students appeared for the MP Board 12th exams this year. The final year exam was conducted at 3,682 exam centres across Madhya Pradesh under strict safety protocols.

MPBSE has already announced MP Board 10th results on July 4. This year, 62.84% students have passed the MPBSE 10th final exam.