Image credit: mpbse.nic.in MP Board 10th Supplementary result 2020 announced at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board MPBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced Class 10 supplementary exam result. Candidates who wrote the exam can check their MP Board 10th supplementary result from the official website, mpbse.nic.in, using their roll number and application number as login credentials.

The board yesterday announced Class 12 supplementary exam results. Candidates who could not qualify in their board exams were given another chance to pass in the supplementary exams.

MPBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2020: Direct Link

How To Download MP Board 10th Supplementary Result 2020

To download supplementary exam results, follow the instructions mentioned below:

Go to the official website, mpbse.nic.in.

Click on 10th supplementary result 2020 (or, use the direct link mentioned here)

Key in your nine-digit roll number and eight-digit application number

Submit and download MPBSE 10th supplementary result

MP Board 10th result was announced on July 4 and the pass percentage stood at 62.84%.

According to data released by the board, a total of 3,42,390 students secured first division while 2,15,162 students secured second division and 2,922 students secured third division. Results of 1,444 students were withheld.