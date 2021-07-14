MP Board (MPBSE) 10th Result: Here’s How Marks Are Awarded

MP Board 10th Result 2021 soon

The MP Board 10th Result 2021 will be available on official websites like mpbse.nic.in, mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in. Some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net will also host the MPBSE 10th results. The pre-boards will get 50 per cent weightage, unit tests will get 30 per cent and internal assessment will get 20 per cent weightage. The past three years’ performance of schools in board results will be considered, as per the evaluation criteria released by the board.

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE

The MP Board has said if a candidate fails to obtain the minimum passing marks (33 per cent), students will be given grace marks and will be promoted to the next class.

Candidates who did not appear for any of the exams throughout the year, including pre-boards or unit tests, will be deemed as unsuccessful. They will have to repeat Class 10 and appear for board exams next year.

For candidates who appear for boards in private mode, there is no scope or internal assessment. Candidates will be given marks based on the average of the best of five subjects obtained by them in the past year.

In case candidates fail to pass the board exam, they will be given 33 marks and promoted to the next class.

In case a student is unhappy with the marks given to them, they can appear for written exams at a later stage.

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2021: How to Check

Visit the official website of MPBSE- mpbse.nic.in, mponline.gov.in or mpresults.nic.in

Click on the designated link for MP Class 10 result

Insert the roll number as mentioned in the MPBSE Class 10 admit card

Provide other required information in the spaces allotted

Submit and view the Class 10 MPBSE results

How To Check MPBSE Class 10 Results On Private Portals

Visit indiaresults.com or examresults.net

Select the state -- Madhya Pradesh

Select Class 10 Results

Register the roll number, email address and phone number

Submit and access the MP board Class 10 results

However, students viewing the Class 10 results from the above mentioned private portals are advised to tally the result with the official sources for authentication.