MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2022: How To Check Via SMS, Mobile App

Image credit: Shutterstock How To Check MPBSE 10th Result 2022 Via SMS, Mobile App

MPBSE 10th Result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 result 2022 has been declared today, April 29. The MPBSE Matric or Class 10 result is available online on the official websites-- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. To check the MP Board results, candidates will need to enter their roll numbers and dates of birth. MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Live Updates

MP Board Class 10 students will have to score at least 30 per cent marks overall to pass the Madhya Pradesh Board exams. The MPBSE has revised the marking scheme for board exams this year. According to the MP Board's revised marking scheme for Class 10 and Class 12, 80 marks have been allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks are for practical and project works.

MPBSE 10th Results 2022: How To Check



1. Visit the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in



2. Click on 10th, 12th exam result 2022 link



3. Enter your log-in credentials- registration number/ roll number



4. MP Board 10th, 12th results 2022 will appear on screen



5. Download, take a print out for further reference.

MPBSE 10th Results 2022 Via SMS

To check MP Board 10th result 2022 via SMS, type MPBSE10<Roll Number> and send it to 56263.

MPBSE 10th Results 2022: How To Check Via Mobile App

Apart from the MPBSE official websites, students can check the MP board 10th results 2022 on mobile app. To check and download the MP Board app, the candidates can search for an "MPBSE" application on Google Play.