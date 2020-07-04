MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020: Know How To Check
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or MPBSE, will announce the MP Board Class 10 results soon. The MP Board Class 10 exams were held in March but could not be concluded in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic leading to the cancellation of a few remaining papers. The MP Board 10th Result 2020 will be available on official websites like mpbse.nic.in, mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in. Some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net will also host the MPBSE 10th results. The board will announce the MPBSE 10th Result 2020 for more than ten lakh students this year.
Last year, in 2019, as many as 8,66,725 students had taken the Madhya Pradesh Class 10 exams. As per official data, 3,35,738 students had secured first division, 1,92,083 students second division and 2,451 third.
MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020: How to Check
STEP 1: Visit the official website of MPBSE -- mpbse.nic.in, mponline.gov.in or mpresults.nic.in
STEP 2: Click on the designated link for MP Class 10 result
STEP 3: Insert the roll number as mentioned in the MPBSE Class 10 admit card
STEP 4: Provide other required information in the spaces allotted
STEP 5: Submit and view the Class 10 MPBSE results
How To Check MPBSE Class 10 Results On Private Portals
STEP 1: Visit indiaresults.com or examresults.net
STEP 2: Select the state -- Madhya Pradesh
STEP 3: Select Class 10 Results
STEP 4: Register the roll number, email address and phone number
STEP 5: Submit and access the MP board Class 10 results
However, students viewing the Class 10 results from the above mentioned private portals are advised to tally the result with the official sources for authentication.