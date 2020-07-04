  • Home
  • Education
  • MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020: Know How To Check

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020: Know How To Check

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or MPBSE, will declare the MP board Class 10 results anytime soon. The Class 10th MP board result will be available on the official website -- mpbse.nic.in, mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 4, 2020 11:01 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

MPBSE To Release Madhya Pradesh Class 10 Result Today: Know What’s Next
MP Board 10th Result 2020 Today @ Mpbse.nic.in And Mpresults.nic.in
MP Board 2020: More Than 10 Lakh Students Await Madhya Pradesh Class 10 Results
MP Board 10th Results Likely Tomorrow; Details Here
Date Not Finalised Yet: MPBSE On Madhya Pradesh Class 10th, 12th Result
Treat As Representation Plea To Hold CLAT In Local Languages: Delhi High Court To BCI
MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020: Know How To Check
MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020 today, how to check
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or MPBSE, will announce the MP Board Class 10 results soon. The MP Board Class 10 exams were held in March but could not be concluded in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic leading to the cancellation of a few remaining papers. The MP Board 10th Result 2020 will be available on official websites like mpbse.nic.in, mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in. Some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net will also host the MPBSE 10th results. The board will announce the MPBSE 10th Result 2020 for more than ten lakh students this year.

Last year, in 2019, as many as 8,66,725 students had taken the Madhya Pradesh Class 10 exams. As per official data, 3,35,738 students had secured first division, 1,92,083 students second division and 2,451 third.

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020: How to Check

STEP 1: Visit the official website of MPBSE -- mpbse.nic.in, mponline.gov.in or mpresults.nic.in

STEP 2: Click on the designated link for MP Class 10 result

STEP 3: Insert the roll number as mentioned in the MPBSE Class 10 admit card

STEP 4: Provide other required information in the spaces allotted

STEP 5: Submit and view the Class 10 MPBSE results

How To Check MPBSE Class 10 Results On Private Portals

STEP 1: Visit indiaresults.com or examresults.net

STEP 2: Select the state -- Madhya Pradesh

STEP 3: Select Class 10 Results

STEP 4: Register the roll number, email address and phone number

STEP 5: Submit and access the MP board Class 10 results

However, students viewing the Class 10 results from the above mentioned private portals are advised to tally the result with the official sources for authentication.

Click here for more Education News
MPBSE 10th results MP Board 10th results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MP Board 10th Result 2020: Important Points Candidates Should Know
MP Board 10th Result 2020: Important Points Candidates Should Know
MPBSE To Release Madhya Pradesh Class 10 Result Today: Know What’s Next
MPBSE To Release Madhya Pradesh Class 10 Result Today: Know What’s Next
MP Board 10th Result 2020 Today @ Mpbse.nic.in And Mpresults.nic.in
MP Board 10th Result 2020 Today @ Mpbse.nic.in And Mpresults.nic.in
MP Board 10th Result 2020 Today: Direct Result Links Here
MP Board 10th Result 2020 Today: Direct Result Links Here
MP Board Class 10 Result Today: Live Update
MP Board Class 10 Result Today: Live Update
.......................... Advertisement ..........................