MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020: 15 Students Top With 100% Marks

MPBSE 10th Result 2020: 15 students top with 100% marks

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or MPBSE, has declared the MP Board Class 10 Result today. This year, 15 students have topped the MPBSE 10th exams with 100% marks. A total of 360 students have been named in the top ten list released by the board. From the over 9 lakh students who have registered for the exam, 62,84% have managed to clear the exams. Out of the 4,73,582 boys that have appeared for the exams, 60. 09% have attained qualification. The pass percentage for girls, though, is higher with 65.87% out of the 4,27,845 that had registered for the exams. However, only five girls are in the top 15 list which is dominated by boys.

A total of 3,42,390 students have secured first division while 2,15,162 students have secured second division and 2922 students have secured third division. Results of 1,444 students have been withheld and those of 26 students have been cancelled, according to data released by the board.

The MP Board Class 10 results are available on the official website -- mpbse.nic.in, mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in. Some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net are also hosting the MPBSE 10th results.

In 2019, as many as 8,66,725 students had taken the Madhya Pradesh Class 10 exams. As per official data, 3,35,738 students had secured first division, 1,92,083 students second division and 2,451 third division.