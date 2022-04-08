  • Home
MP Board Extends Deadline To Submit Class 10, 12 MPBSE Internal, Practical Marks

According to the MPBSE Class 10, 12 marking scheme, 80 marks have been allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works. For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 was held for 70 marks, and 30 marks for practical.

MP Board Extends Deadline To Submit Class 10, 12 MPBSE Internal, Practical Marks
New Delhi:

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has extended the deadline to submit Class 10 and Class 12 practical and internal marks. Earlier, the last date for submission of practical and internal marks by schools was March 30. Now the schools will be able to send the MP Board practical and internal marks of Class 10 and Class 12 students by April 10. According to the MPBSE Class 10, 12 marking scheme, 80 marks have been allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works. For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 was held for 70 marks, and 30 marks for practical.

Announcing the extension of last date, a social media post of Madhya Pradesh board said: “Amendments in the marks of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will now be done till April 10, 2022.”

The board has extended the deadline to submit the Class 10 and Class 12 internal and practical marks considering the fact that several schools were not able to submit these marks till the stipulated time.

The board will release the Class 10 and Class 12 results by the end of April. A total of 18 lakh students had appeared for the annual exams of Class 10, 12. The MP board exams were held between February and March.

Madhya Pradesh Board 10th Examination Madhya Pradesh Board 12th Examination MPBSE results

