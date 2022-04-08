MP Board Extends Deadline To Submit Class 10, 12 MPBSE Internal, Practical Marks

MP board extends Class 10, 12 practical marks submission deadline

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has extended the deadline to submit Class 10 and Class 12 practical and internal marks. Earlier, the last date for submission of practical and internal marks by schools was March 30. Now the schools will be able to send the MP Board practical and internal marks of Class 10 and Class 12 students by April 10. According to the MPBSE Class 10, 12 marking scheme, 80 marks have been allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works. For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 was held for 70 marks, and 30 marks for practical.

Recommended: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More

Recommended: Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More

Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

Announcing the extension of last date, a social media post of Madhya Pradesh board said: “Amendments in the marks of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will now be done till April 10, 2022.”

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The board has extended the deadline to submit the Class 10 and Class 12 internal and practical marks considering the fact that several schools were not able to submit these marks till the stipulated time.

The board will release the Class 10 and Class 12 results by the end of April. A total of 18 lakh students had appeared for the annual exams of Class 10, 12. The MP board exams were held between February and March.