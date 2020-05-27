Thermal Screening, Face Mask Mandatory During Madhya Pradesh Board Exams

MP Board exams for remaining papers will begin from June 9

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has issued guidelines for exam centres to follow while conducting the board exams for the remaining papers. The exam for remaining papers for class 12 will begin on June 9, 2020. The board also cancelled all remaining papers for class 10 students.

The board has decided to shift any exam centres in containment zones or any exam centre which has been turned into a quarantine center. Such exam centres should be shifted and district collectors have been asked to inform the board of the same by May 28. Students must also be informed of any change in the exam centres.

Each exam centre will be sanitized and will mandatorily keep sanitizer, soap and water. Students, officials and staff at the exam centre are required to cover their mouth and nose with a mask or clothe during the exam. They are also required to follow all protocols of physical distancing.

In case, it is difficult to accommodate all students at an exam centre and follow physical distancing norms, a supplementary exam centre, which is not too far from the original exam centre, can be allotted. Each exam centre will also have the thermal screening facility.

The board is also providing facility to change exam centre to such students who wish to appear for Madhya Pradesh board exam in a different district than the centre allotted to them earlier.







