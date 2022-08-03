MP Board Declares Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Results; Direct Link Here

  • Home
MP Board Result 2022: To check the MP board supplementary result 2022, students will be required to key in their roll numbers and application numbers.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 3, 2022 8:30 pm IST

MP board supplementary exam result out
New Delhi:

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the results of Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exams. The students who appeared for the Madhya Pradesh board Class 10, 12 supplementary exams will now be able to check their results on the board’s result website -- mpresults.nic.in. To check the MP board supplementary result 2022, students will be required to key in their roll numbers and application numbers. MPBSE High School, or Class 10, supplementary exams started on June 21 and the MP Higher Secondary (Class 12) exams was held on June 20.

The Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 and 12 results were announced on April 29. The overall pass percentage in the MP board Class 10 stood at 59.54 per cent, while it was 72.72 per cent for the Class 12.

MP Board Supplementary Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official MP board result website - mpresults.nic.in 2022.
  2. Click on the designated result link -- “MPBSE - HSC (Class 10th) Supplementary Results -2022” or “MPBSE - HSSC (Class 12th) Supplementary Results -2022.”
  3. On the next window, enter roll number and application number.
  4. Click on the submit button.
  5. Download the MP board supplementary result 2022.

MP Board Result Class 10: Direct Link

MP Board Result Class 12: Direct Link

