  • Home
  • Education
  • MP Board Compartment Exam 2022: MPBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams Registration Begins Today

MP Board Compartment Exam 2022: MPBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams Registration Begins Today

MP Board Compartment Exam 2022: The MPBSE will release the MP Board 10th and 12th supplementary exam forms 2022 on the official website- mpbse.nic.in.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 4, 2022 10:46 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Madhya Pradesh MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana Registration 2022 Begins, Exam On June 20
MP Board 2022: MPBSE Result Declared On Mpresults.nic.in; Girls Shine In Both 10th, 12th, Meet Toppers
MP Board Results 2022: Girls Shine In Both 10th, 12th Merit Lists; Meet The Toppers
Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Girls Shine In Both 10th, 12th Merit Lists; Meet The Toppers
MP Board Announces Class 10, 12 Results 2022; Nancy Dubey Tops 10th, Pragati Mittal Is 12th Topper
Madhya Pradesh Board, MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Know About Changes In Evaluation Criteria
MP Board Compartment Exam 2022: MPBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams Registration Begins Today
MP Board supplementary exams 2022 will begin from June 20.

MP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will start the MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exams 2022 registration process from today, April 4. The MPBSE will release the MP Board supplementary exam form 2022 on the official website- mpbse.nic.in.

Latest:  Top Career Options after 12th based on your stream. Download Free!
Download Free: Best Courses After 12th Commerce, Arts and Science. Check Here
Don't Miss (After 12th): Browse Top 1600+ Colleges in Madhya Pradesh by Stream/city:  Click here
Recommended: Top Courses after 10th Class for bright future . Download Here

As per the schedule, the MPBSE 12th compartment exam 2022 for all subjects will be held on a single day on June 20, while the supplementary exam for MP Board Class 10 will be held between June 21 and June 30, 2022. The MP Board 12th supplementary exam 2022 for the vocational course will be conducted from June 21 to June 27.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The MPBSE supplementary exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be held in the morning shift - from 9 am to 12 noon, MP Board's Public Relations Officer (PRO) Mukesh Malviya said.

MP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2022: Application Fee

The apply for the Madhya Pradesh Board 10th and 12th compartment exams, candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 359 per subject.

MP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2022: How To Apply

  • Go to the official website- mpbse.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the "MP Board supplementary exam form" link
  • Register yourself and log in through your registration details.
  • Fill in all the required details in the application form.
  • Select the subject(s) and pay the application fee.
  • Submit and download the form for future reference.

The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) Class 10 and 12 results were announced on April 29. The overall pass percentage in the MP board Class 10 was 59.54 per cent, while 72.72 per cent students cleared the Class 12 MP board exams. The MP Board 10th and 12th results 2022 are available on the official websites -- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.

Classes 10 and 12 students who have failed the MP Board exam can apply for the Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana 2022 scheme on the official website- mpsos.nic.in. The online application process for the open school exam will be closed on May 15, and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 20.

Click here for more Education News
MP Board MP Board exam

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Two Indian Student Groups Win NASA 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge
Two Indian Student Groups Win NASA 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge
NEET PG 2022 Application Correction Window To Close Today
NEET PG 2022 Application Correction Window To Close Today
ICSE 10th Geography Paper 2022 Today; Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow
ICSE 10th Geography Paper 2022 Today; Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow
IISER Admission 2022: Application Process For IAT To Begin Today; Details Here
IISER Admission 2022: Application Process For IAT To Begin Today; Details Here
CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Book Keeping And Accountancy Exam Today; Checklist For Students
CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Book Keeping And Accountancy Exam Today; Checklist For Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................