MP Board Compartment Exam 2022: MPBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams Registration Begins Today

MP Board supplementary exams 2022 will begin from June 20.

MP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will start the MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exams 2022 registration process from today, April 4. The MPBSE will release the MP Board supplementary exam form 2022 on the official website- mpbse.nic.in.

Latest: Top Career Options after 12th based on your stream. Download Free!

Download Free: Best Courses After 12th Commerce, Arts and Science. Check Here

Don't Miss (After 12th): Browse Top 1600+ Colleges in Madhya Pradesh by Stream/city: Click here

Recommended: Top Courses after 10th Class for bright future . Download Here

As per the schedule, the MPBSE 12th compartment exam 2022 for all subjects will be held on a single day on June 20, while the supplementary exam for MP Board Class 10 will be held between June 21 and June 30, 2022. The MP Board 12th supplementary exam 2022 for the vocational course will be conducted from June 21 to June 27.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The MPBSE supplementary exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be held in the morning shift - from 9 am to 12 noon, MP Board's Public Relations Officer (PRO) Mukesh Malviya said.

MP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2022: Application Fee

The apply for the Madhya Pradesh Board 10th and 12th compartment exams, candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 359 per subject.

MP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2022: How To Apply

Go to the official website- mpbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the "MP Board supplementary exam form" link

Register yourself and log in through your registration details.

Fill in all the required details in the application form.

Select the subject(s) and pay the application fee.

Submit and download the form for future reference.

The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) Class 10 and 12 results were announced on April 29. The overall pass percentage in the MP board Class 10 was 59.54 per cent, while 72.72 per cent students cleared the Class 12 MP board exams. The MP Board 10th and 12th results 2022 are available on the official websites -- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.

Classes 10 and 12 students who have failed the MP Board exam can apply for the Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana 2022 scheme on the official website- mpsos.nic.in. The online application process for the open school exam will be closed on May 15, and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 20.