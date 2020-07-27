MP Board Class 12th Result 2020 Announced At mpbse.nic.in; Priya Atmaja, Rinku Batra Tops Science Exam

Girls have outperformed boys in the MPBSE Class 12 exams

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or MPBSE has announced MP 12th Result 2020 today. The results are available on mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

This year, at least 8.5 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh MPBSE class 12 examinations. A total of 68.81% students have passed the exam.

Priya Atmaja and Rinku Bathra, both girl students, scored 495 out of 500 to become Science stream toppers.

Khushi Singh, with 486 marks, from Reva, has topped the Class 12 exams in Arts stream. She was followed by Madhulata and Nikita who secured the second and third ranks, respectively.

Mufaddal Arviwala, with 487 marks, has topped the Class 12 exam in Commerce group. He was followed by Priyanshi Yadav and Nikita Bhargav who scored the second and third ranks, respectively.

Girls have outperformed boys in the MPBSE Class 12 exams, with 73.40% of girls clearing the exam successfully, as opposed to 64.66% of boys doing so. A total of 68.81% of students have cleared the Class 12 exam successfully. This is less than that of last year's 3.56 percentage-point, when the pass percentage was 72.37%.

Candidates will be able to check their MPBSE 12th Result from the official websites, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in by using their roll number and application number.

Before this, on July 4, 2020, the Madhya Pradesh Board had announced the Class 10 results. This year, the results for both Class 10 and Class 12 have been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Class 12 examinations of Madhya Pradesh Board had been deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic and were held later from June 9 to 16 in the state.

This year, a total of 8,93,336 regular students and 2,04,110 private students appeared in the MP Board 10th exam. Total 5,60,474 students have passed MP Board Class 10 examinations this year. The overall pass percentage is 62.84 per cent. 60.09 per cent boys and 65.87 percent of girls have passed in the exam.