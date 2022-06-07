  • Home
MP Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Schedule Out; Exams From June 20

As per the MP board Supplementary exam schedule, the MPBSE 12th supplementary exam 2022 for all subjects will be held on a single day on June 20, while the supplementary exam for MP Board Class 10 will be held between June 21 and June 30, 2022.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 7, 2022 12:09 pm IST

MPBSE Class 10th, 12th supplementary exam dates out

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has issued the Class 10 and Class 12 Supplementary exam schedules for the 2022 board examinations. While the High School, or Class 10, supplementary exams will start on June 21, the MP Higher Secondary (Class 12) exams will be held on June 20. The MPBSE supplementary exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be held in the morning shift - from 9 am to 12 noon.

As per the MP board Supplementary exam schedule, the MPBSE 12th supplementary exam 2022 for all subjects will be held on a single day on June 20, while the supplementary exam for MP Board Class 10 will be held between June 21 and June 30, 2022. The MP Board 12th supplementary exam 2022 for the vocational course will be conducted from June 21 to June 27.

The Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 and 12 results were announced on April 29. The overall pass percentage in the MP board Class 10 stood at 59.54 per cent, while it was 72.72 per cent for the Class 12.

This year, MP Board had revised the marking scheme. As per the MP board marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks were allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks were for practical and project works. For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 were held for 70 marks, and 30 marks for practicals.

MPBSE Class 10 MPBSE Supplementary Result

