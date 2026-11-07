MP Board Class 10, 12 Dummy Admit Card 2027 Out: Check Correction Window Details

MP Board 10, 12 Dummy Admit Card 2027: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the dummy admit card for the students appearing for the class 10th and 12th board examinations. Students can download their dummy admit card from the official MPBSE website, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. After downloading the hall ticket students are required to verify the details mentioned on it before the release of the final admit card.

School principals are required to verify details and initiate the correction wherever necessary. With the help of the dummy admit card students and schools can identify the errors, if any, in their examination record and rectify it before the actual exam process. The deadline for school principals to submit the form is December 31, 2026.

MP Board Dummy Admit Card 2027: Steps to Check

Students can check the steps provided below to access the dummy admit card from the official portal.

Step 1: Visit the official website, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the 'Main Exam Dummy Admit Card' link.

Step 3: Once the link is clicked upon enter the roll number and application number along with the captcha code.

Step 4: Submit the details to check the dummy admit card.

Step 5: Download it and take its print out.

A correction fee may also be applicable, depending on the correction.

Details to Check

Once students have downloaded their admit card they must verify the details mentioned below:

Parent's name

Date of birth

Subject names

Photograph and other details

Students are advised to visit the official website regularly for upcoming announcements and updates related to exams.