MP Board to decide on Class 12 exams in June 1st week

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Board will announce a decision on whether to conduct the Class 12th exams or keep the examinations on hold in the first week of June. The Class 12th exams originally slated to be held from May 1 were postponed considering the spike in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of coronavirus.

While announcing that the decision on Class 12th exams will be taken on the first week of June, Minister of State for School Education (Independent Charge) and General Administration Inder Singh Parmar also said that the health and safety of the candidates will be given top priority.

“Necessary preparations for the 12th examination have already been done by the School Education Department. At present, no change is proposed in the examination system. If the circumstances are favorable, examinations will be conducted according to the old pattern,” an official statement said.

Mr Parmar attended the meeting organised by the Ministry of Education and chaired by the Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, May 23. The meeting was held to make a decision on the pending Class 12 examinations.

During the meeting, Mr Parmar requested the Defense Minister regarding the CBSE examination that due to the ground reality of the state, an appropriate decision should be taken regarding the examination.

Along with this, a request was made to prioritize teachers in the age group of 18 to 45 years and to prepare an urgent strategy for the vaccination of students.