MP Board MPBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022 To Be Declared Today At 3 PM; How To Check

MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 results 2022 today, May 13. The MPBSE 5th and 8th results will be announced by the Principal Secretary of School Education Rashmi Arun Shami today at 3 pm. The press conference can be viewed on Rajya Shiksha Kendra's official YouTube channel. MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2022 Live

The MPBSE 5th and 8th board exams 2022 results will be available on the official website- rskmp.in. To access the MP Board result, students will need to enter their roll number on the State Education Center Portal.

"Class 5th and 8th results will be declared on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 3 pm. Principal Secretary, School Education, Smt Rashmi Arun Shami will declare the result through single click in the meeting hall of the State Education Center," MPBSE tweeted.

MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website – rskmp.in. On the homepage, click on the “MP Board Class 5, Class 8 Result 2022” link. Enter you roll number and date of birth. Your MP board result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future references.

Around 8.26 lakh students appeared for the MP Board Class 5 exam this year, while 7.56 lakh candidates took the MPBSE Class 8 board exam 2022.