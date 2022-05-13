  • Home
MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2022 Live: The Madhya Pradesh government will announce the MPBSE Class 5 and Class 8 results 2022 on Friday, May 13 at 3 pm.

Education | Updated: May 13, 2022 10:39 am IST

MPBSE 5th, 8th results will be released today at 3 pm

MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2022 Live: The Madhya Pradesh government will declare the MPBSE Class 5 and Class 8 results 2022 on Friday, May 13. As per the schedule, the MP Board 5th and 8th results 2022 will be released by the Principal Secretary of School Education Rashmi Arun Shami at 3 pm today. Once announced, the MP board results will be available on the official website- rskmp.in.

Students will need to enter their roll number on the State Education Center Portal to download their Madhya Pradesh Board Class 5 and Class 8 results 2022.

Around 8.26 lakh students appeared for the MP Board Class 5 exam this year, while 7.56 lakh candidates took the MPBSE Class 8 board exam 2022.

Follow this blog for the latest updates on MP Board 5th, 8th results 2022

Live updates

MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2022 Live: MBPSE will release 5th, 8th result today at 3 pm on rskmp.in.

10:39 AM IST
May 13, 2022

MP Board MPBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022: Website

The MPBSE 5th and 8th board exams 2022 results will be available on the official website- rskmp.in.



10:31 AM IST
May 13, 2022

MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2022: Date And Time

While confirming the MP Board 5th and 8th results date and time, the MPBSE in a social media post said, "Class 5th and 8th results will be declared on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 3 pm. Principal Secretary, School Education, Smt Rashmi Arun Shami will declare the result through single click in the meeting hall of the State Education Center."

10:21 AM IST
May 13, 2022

MP Board 8th Class Result 2022

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 8 result 2022 will be declared today, May 13.

