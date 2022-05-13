MPBSE 5th, 8th results will be released today at 3 pm

MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2022 Live: The Madhya Pradesh government will declare the MPBSE Class 5 and Class 8 results 2022 on Friday, May 13. As per the schedule, the MP Board 5th and 8th results 2022 will be released by the Principal Secretary of School Education Rashmi Arun Shami at 3 pm today. Once announced, the MP board results will be available on the official website- rskmp.in.

Students will need to enter their roll number on the State Education Center Portal to download their Madhya Pradesh Board Class 5 and Class 8 results 2022.

Around 8.26 lakh students appeared for the MP Board Class 5 exam this year, while 7.56 lakh candidates took the MPBSE Class 8 board exam 2022.

