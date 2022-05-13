MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2022 Live: MPBSE To Declare Result At 3 PM Today; Official Website, Direct Link
MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2022 Live: The Madhya Pradesh government will announce the MPBSE Class 5 and Class 8 results 2022 on Friday, May 13 at 3 pm.
MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2022 Live: The Madhya Pradesh government will declare the MPBSE Class 5 and Class 8 results 2022 on Friday, May 13. As per the schedule, the MP Board 5th and 8th results 2022 will be released by the Principal Secretary of School Education Rashmi Arun Shami at 3 pm today. Once announced, the MP board results will be available on the official website- rskmp.in.
Students will need to enter their roll number on the State Education Center Portal to download their Madhya Pradesh Board Class 5 and Class 8 results 2022.
Around 8.26 lakh students appeared for the MP Board Class 5 exam this year, while 7.56 lakh candidates took the MPBSE Class 8 board exam 2022.
Follow this blog for the latest updates on MP Board 5th, 8th results 2022
Live updates
MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2022 Live: MBPSE will release 5th, 8th result todat at 3 pm on rskmp.in. Check how to download marksheet, time, official websites, direct link and more updates.
MP Board MPBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022: Website
The MPBSE 5th and 8th board exams 2022 results will be available on the official website- rskmp.in.
MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2022: Date And Time
While confirming the MP Board 5th and 8th results date and time, the MPBSE in a social media post said, "Class 5th and 8th results will be declared on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 3 pm. Principal Secretary, School Education, Smt Rashmi Arun Shami will declare the result through single click in the meeting hall of the State Education Center."
कक्षा पांचवीं और आठवीं का रिजल्ट शुक्रवार 13 मई, 2022 को दोपहर 3 बजे किया जाएगा घोषित— School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) May 12, 2022
📍 प्रमुख सचिव, स्कूल शिक्षा, श्रीमती रश्मि अरुण शमी राज्य शिक्षा केन्द्र के सभा कक्ष में सिंगल क्लिक के माध्यम से घोषित करेंगी परिणाम।#JansamparkMP pic.twitter.com/vofyr7bmd8
MP Board 8th Class Result 2022
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 8 result 2022 will be declared today, May 13.