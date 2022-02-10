MP Board 2022 Exams: MPBSE Releases Class 9, 11 Date Sheet, Exams From March 15
MP Board 2022 Exams: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will conduct Class 11 and Class 9 exams from March 15 and March 16, respectively.
MP Board 2022 Exams: The date sheets for MPBSE Class 9 and Class 11 exams has been released. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will conduct Class 11 and Class 9 exams from March 15 and March 16, respectively. Students can check the MP Board exam time table on the official website – mpbse.nic.in, along with the official social media handles of the education department.
The MP Board Exams for Class 9 will begin from March 16, whereas, the MPBSE Class 11 exams are scheduled to begin from March 15. The exams will be conducted from 8:30 am to 11:30 am.
MP Board Exams 2022: Date Sheet For Class 9
March 16 - Mathematics
March 21 - English
March 23 - Urdu
March 24 - Hindi
March 30 - Science
April 1 - Marathi, Painting (For Dumb and Deaf students), Music (For Blind students)
April 4 - Social Science
April 6 - NSQF (National Skills Qualification Framework) associated subjects
April 12 - Sanskrit
MP Board Exams 2022: Date Sheet For Class 12
March 15 - English
March 23 - Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandary, Milk trade, Poultry Farming and Fishery, Element of Science, Fifth Question Letter (Vocational), History of Indian Art
March 24 - Biotechnology, Indian Music
March 25 - Psychology, Agriculture, Home Science, Drawing and Designing, Book Keeping and Accountancy, Environmental Education and Rural Development (Vocational), Entrepreneurship (Vocational)
March 28 - Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Drawing and Painting, Elements of Sciene and Maths for Agriculture, Home Management, Nutrition and Textile, Third Question Letters (Vocational)
March 31 - Urdu, Marathi
April 1 - Informatic Practices, Biology
April 4 - Mathematics
April 5 - Political Science, Second Question Letters (Vocational)
April 7 - NSQF (National Skills Qualification Framework) associated subjects, Physical Education
April 8 - Geography, Still Life and Design, Crop Production and Horticulture, Anatomy, Physiology and Health
April 9 - Sanskrit
April 13 - Hindi
Candidates must reach the examination centre by 8 am. After 8:15 am, no student will be allowed to enter the examination centre. Students need to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly, should wear masks and carry hand sanitisers, without it they will not be allowed in the exam.
It should be noted that additional time and writing facility will be provided for 20 minutes per hour to disabled students of all categories.