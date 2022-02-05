MP Board 2022 Exams: Last Date To Register For Class 10, 12 Exams Tomorrow

Last date for MPBSE Class 10, 12 online registration for 2022 board exams is tomorrow

The last date to register for Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 board exams for the academic session 2021-22 is tomorrow, February 6. Registration for the 2022 board exam can be done from on the MPONLINE portal. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will hold the Class 10 and Class 12 exams from February 17.

The board has already released the Class 10, 12 admit cards. Students can visit the official website -- mpbse.mponline.gov.in to download their admit cards. They will have to use their roll numbers to download the admit cards from the official website.

As per the exam schedule, Class 10 exams will be held from February 18 and Class 12 exams will begin on February 17. The exams will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm on the exam days.

MPBSE Class 10 Time Table 2022

Date Subject February 18, 2022 Hindi February 22 Mathematics February 24 Urdu February 26 Social Science March 2 Science March 5 English March 8 Sanskrit March 9 Marathi, Gujarati, Sindhi, Punjabi

For dumb students: Painting

For blind students: Music

March 10 All NSQF subjects

MP Board Class 12 Time Table 2022 (Arts, Science, Commerce)