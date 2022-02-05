MP Board 2022 Exams: Last Date To Register For Class 10, 12 Exams Tomorrow

  • Home
MPBSE Class 10, 12 Exams: Registration for the 2022 board exam can be done from on the MPONLINE portal.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 5, 2022 3:16 pm IST

Last date for MPBSE Class 10, 12 online registration for 2022 board exams is tomorrow
New Delhi:

The last date to register for Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 board exams for the academic session 2021-22 is tomorrow, February 6. Registration for the 2022 board exam can be done from on the MPONLINE portal. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will hold the Class 10 and Class 12 exams from February 17.

The board has already released the Class 10, 12 admit cards. Students can visit the official website -- mpbse.mponline.gov.in to download their admit cards. They will have to use their roll numbers to download the admit cards from the official website.

As per the exam schedule, Class 10 exams will be held from February 18 and Class 12 exams will begin on February 17. The exams will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm on the exam days.

MPBSE Class 10 Time Table 2022

Date

Subject

February 18, 2022

Hindi

February 22

Mathematics

February 24

Urdu

February 26

Social Science

March 2

Science

March 5

English

March 8

Sanskrit

March 9

Marathi, Gujarati, Sindhi, Punjabi


For dumb students: Painting


For blind students: Music


March 10

All NSQF subjects

MP Board Class 12 Time Table 2022 (Arts, Science, Commerce)

Date

Subject

February 17

English

February 19

Hindi

February 21

English, Economics, Animal Husbandry Milk Trade Poultry Farming and Fishery, Element of Science, History of Indian Art, VOC 1st paper

February 23

Biotechnology, Indian Art

February 24

Biology

February 25

Political Science, VOC 2nd paper

February 28

Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Element of Science and Maths useful for Agriculture, Drawing and Painting, Home Management, Nutrition and Textile, VOC 3rd paper

March 3

Mathematics

March 4

Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture (Humanities group), Home Science, Drawing and Designing, Bookkeeping and Accountancy, Environmental Education and Rural Development + Entrepreneurship (VOC)

March 7

Informatic Practices

March 9

Geography, Crop Production and Horticulture, Still Life and Design, Anatomy Physiology and Health

March 10

Urdu, Marathi

March 11

All NSQF subjects, Physical Education

March 12

Sanskrit

