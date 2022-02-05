MP Board 2022 Exams: Last Date To Register For Class 10, 12 Exams Tomorrow
MPBSE Class 10, 12 Exams: Registration for the 2022 board exam can be done from on the MPONLINE portal.
The last date to register for Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 board exams for the academic session 2021-22 is tomorrow, February 6. Registration for the 2022 board exam can be done from on the MPONLINE portal. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will hold the Class 10 and Class 12 exams from February 17.
The board has already released the Class 10, 12 admit cards. Students can visit the official website -- mpbse.mponline.gov.in to download their admit cards. They will have to use their roll numbers to download the admit cards from the official website.
As per the exam schedule, Class 10 exams will be held from February 18 and Class 12 exams will begin on February 17. The exams will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm on the exam days.
MPBSE Class 10 Time Table 2022
Date
Subject
February 18, 2022
Hindi
February 22
Mathematics
February 24
Urdu
February 26
Social Science
March 2
Science
March 5
English
March 8
Sanskrit
March 9
Marathi, Gujarati, Sindhi, Punjabi
For dumb students: Painting
For blind students: Music
March 10
All NSQF subjects
MP Board Class 12 Time Table 2022 (Arts, Science, Commerce)
Date
Subject
February 17
English
February 19
Hindi
February 21
English, Economics, Animal Husbandry Milk Trade Poultry Farming and Fishery, Element of Science, History of Indian Art, VOC 1st paper
February 23
Biotechnology, Indian Art
February 24
Biology
February 25
Political Science, VOC 2nd paper
February 28
Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Element of Science and Maths useful for Agriculture, Drawing and Painting, Home Management, Nutrition and Textile, VOC 3rd paper
March 3
Mathematics
March 4
Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture (Humanities group), Home Science, Drawing and Designing, Bookkeeping and Accountancy, Environmental Education and Rural Development + Entrepreneurship (VOC)
March 7
Informatic Practices
March 9
Geography, Crop Production and Horticulture, Still Life and Design, Anatomy Physiology and Health
March 10
Urdu, Marathi
March 11
All NSQF subjects, Physical Education
March 12
Sanskrit