MP Board 2020: More Than 10 Lakh Students Await Madhya Pradesh Class 10 Results

MPBSE Class 10 Results Likely Tomorrow

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or MPBSE, is likely to release the Class 10 results tomorrow. More than 10 lakh students had registered for the MP board Class 10 exams. The Madhya Pradesh board results will be declared on the official website of MPBSE -- mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in and some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Students can access the Class 10 MP board results by using the roll numbers mentioned in the MPBSE Class 10 admit cards.

MP board Class 10th exams were held in March and a few remaining papers had to be cancelled, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

How To Check MPBSE Class 10 Results

STEP 1: Go to the official website of MPBSE -- mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in

STEP 2: Visit the link designated for MP board Class 10 result

STEP 3: Insert the roll number and other required information

STEP 4: Submit and view the Class 10 MPBSE result

Students accessing the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 results from private portals have to register in advance with names, email addresses and phone numbers along with the mandatory roll numbers. However, for authentication, it is advised that students check the official sources.

MPBSE Class 10 Previous Year Results

Last year, in 2019, as many as 8,66,725 students had taken the Class 10 MP board exams. As per official data, 3,35,738 students had secured first division, 1,92,083 students second division and 2,451 third. The overall pass percentage was 61.32 percent.

63.69 percent of the girl students and 59.15 percent boys had qualified the Class 10 MP board exams last year.