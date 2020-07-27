MPBSE Results 2020: Girls Clinch Top 5 Spots In MP Board Class 12 Arts Exam

A total of 68.81% students have passed the examination with nearly 3 lakh students securing first division.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or MPBSE has released the Class 12 results today. The MPBSE results have been announced online at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The result link has been activated and students can now use their hall ticket numbers to view their report card. This year, the top five positions have been secured by girls.

MP Board has declared the class 12th results for arts, science and commerce. A total of 68.81% students have passed the examination with nearly 3 lakh students securing first division.

Over 8 lakh students of arts, science and commerce stream who were waiting for the Madhya Pradesh class 12th board exam results have now heaved a sigh of relief.

Before this, on July 4, 2020, the Madhya Pradesh Board had announced the Class 10 results. This year, the results for both Class 10 and Class 12 have been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Class 12 examinations of Madhya Pradesh Board had been deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic and were held later from June 9 to 16 in the state.

This year, a total of 8,93,336 regular students and 2,04,110 private students appeared in the MP Board 10th exam. Total 5,60,474 students have passed MP Board Class 10 examinations this year. The overall pass percentage is 62.84 per cent. 60.09 per cent boys and 65.87 percent of girls have passed in the exam.



