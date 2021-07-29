Image credit: Shutterstock MP Board Class 12th result 2021 today at 12 noon

MP Board Class 12th result 2021: Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh will announce the 12th MP Board result 2021 today. The MP Board result Class 12 will be released on July 29, 2021, at 12 noon. MPBSE 12th result 2021 will be made available on the official websites, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Students can access MP board result nic.in 2021 12th by entering their registration number and date of birth. Students can also download the MP Mobile app or the Fast Result app from the Google Playstore to check their 12th results. This year, over 7.5 lakh students had registered for the higher secondary examination.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book.

The MPBSE decided to call off Class 12 board exams soon after CBSE Class 12 board exams were canceled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. CISCE also followed the suit and cancelled ISCE board exams and ISC board exams. While the CBSE Class 12 result 2021 date is eagerly awaited, ICSE and ISC result 2021 has been declared by the CISCE.

According to reports, all MPBSE 12th students will pass Class 12 and just like Class 10, the Board will not release a merit list.

Follow MP Board Class 12th result 2021 LIVE Updates Here: