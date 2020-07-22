MP Board 12th results will be released online at mpresults.nic.in, the official results portal of the Madhya Pradesh Board.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or MPBSE, the state level board which conducts the secondary and higher secondary annual certificate examinations, will release the MP Board 12th results in August. An official from the MPBSE told NDTV that the results are not being released this month and the same will be released next month. Anticipation regarding the MPBSE 12th results was high as the Board released the MP Board 10th results on July 4. The Class 12 results will be released online at mpresults.nic.in, the official results portal of the Madhya Pradesh Board.

Last year, the MP Board 12th results were announced on May 15. This year, both Class 10 and Class 12 results of the Board were delayed due to the COVID-19 situation. Class 12 examinations of Madhya Pradesh Board that were deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic, were held from June 9 to 16 in the state. Students were allowed to enter the examination centres after sanitising their hands and getting their temperature checked and the exams were held in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm.

A total of eight and a half lakh children are now awaiting the MP Board 12th results who had appeared for the exams in more than 3,682 centres across the state. The state education Board had set 97 exam centres in the capital city Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh board announced class 10 exam results on July 4. This year, a total 8,93,336 regular students and 2,04,110 private students appeared for the board exams. Total 5,60,474 students have passed MP Board Class 10 examinations this year. The pass percentage has improved marginally this year. This year the board had to cancel exam for a few papers. As a result, all students were given general promotion in two subjects. The overall pass percentage is 62.84 per cent. 60.09 per cent boys and 65.87 per cent girls have passed in the exam.

In MP Board 10th exam, 3,42,390 students have been placed in first division, 2,15,162 have been placed in second division, and 2,922 are in third division.

Among the private candidates, 1,25,801 boys and 78,309 girls appeared for the exam.

The pass percentage among private students is 16.95 per cent. 16.97 per cent boys and 16.92 per cent girls have passed.