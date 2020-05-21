MP Board 12th Exam Dates: Exams From June 9 to June 15

  • Home
The Class 12 exams of Madhya Pradesh Higher Secondary Board were disrupted by the lockdown. The dates for the remaining MP Board Class 12 exams were released today.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 21, 2020 2:12 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Madhya Pradesh Higher Secondary Board has announced the exam dates for the remaining subjects of Class 12. The MP board exam dates are from June 9 to 15. They will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The board in a statement said: “We will take all necessary precautions and comply with the guidelines and ensure exam centres follow social distancing norms.”

The lockdown induced to control the spread of coronavirus had disrupted the academic calendar and delayed the examination.

Home Minister Amit Shah, on May 20, had granted exemption to educational boards from the nationwide lockdown rules for conducting the remaining exams of Class 10 and Class 12 provided the boards comply with certain conditions like social distancing, wearing face masks.

Earlier, the MP board Class 12 exams were scheduled from March 3 to March 31.

