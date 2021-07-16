MP Board 10th Special Exam Registration In August, Apply Now For Redressal Of Result Grievances

  • Home
MP board 10th result: The School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh said those students who are not satisfied with their results, and those who were absent, can take a special exam which will be conducted in September.

MP board 10th results were declared earlier this week. The School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh said those students who are not satisfied with their results, and those who were absent, can take a special exam which will be conducted in September. According to official information, 8,865 students have been marked absent and results of 2,269 students have been withheld. Registration for the special exam can be done from August 1 to 10 on the MPONLINE portal. Those students who want to take the special exam do not need to submit any additional fee.

MP board Class 10 special exam will be conducted between September 1 and September 25.

The department further said students can apply for redressal of result-related grievances on the MPONLINE portal. They can login with their roll number and application number and get information related to their results.

The MP school education department said students whose names were registered with boards but did not fill application forms, and those who applied but did not submit the exam fee can submit the exam fee and appear in an exam in the future.

However, under any circumstances, students who are not registered with the board will not be allowed to take the exam, it added.

MP Board 10th result 2021 was announced on July 14 and all eligible students were declared pass.

As many as 3,56,582 students bagged the first division compared to 3,42,390 in 2020. The number of students with second and third division marks has also increased considerably from last year.

