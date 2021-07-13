Image credit: Shutterstock MP Board Class 10th result 2021 will be announced tomorrow

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to announce the MP Board Class 10 result 2021 tomorrow, July 14. The MPBSE Matric result will be announced on the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in. As per the official announcement, the result will be released at 4 pm tomorrow.

Recommended: Check 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 students. Click Here to Download Free E-book.

Apart from the official websites, MP Board Matric the results can be download from the mobile app MPBSE MOBILE. The application can be downloaded from google play. Candidates will be required to enter the roll number and submit and the result will be displayed on the mobile screen.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल द्वारा आयोजित हाईस्कूल सर्टिफिकेट परीक्षा, हाईस्कूल (अंध, मूक बधिर श्रेणी) परीक्षा 2021 के परीक्षा परिणाम 14 जुलाई को शाम 4 बजे घोषित किए जा रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/4CkiUiL9ge — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) July 12, 2021

The School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh had cancelled the Class 10 Board exams considering the gravity of COVID-19 cases. As per the assessment criteria released by the board, Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of their mid-term exams or pre-boards, unit tests, and internal assessment. Students will be assessed out of 100 marks for each subject.

The pre-boards will get 50 per cent weightage, unit tests will get 30 per cent and internal assessment will get 20 per cent weightage. Past three years’ performance of schools in board results will be considered.

If a candidate fails to obtain the minimum passing marks (33 per cent), students will be given grace marks and will be promoted to the next class.