MP Board Class 10 Result Releasing Tomorrow

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to announce the MP Board Class 10 result 2021 tomorrow, July 14 on the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 13, 2021 11:44 am IST

MP Board Class 10th result 2021 will be announced tomorrow
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to announce the MP Board Class 10 result 2021 tomorrow, July 14. The MPBSE Matric result will be announced on the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in. As per the official announcement, the result will be released at 4 pm tomorrow.

Apart from the official websites, MP Board Matric the results can be download from the mobile app MPBSE MOBILE. The application can be downloaded from google play. Candidates will be required to enter the roll number and submit and the result will be displayed on the mobile screen.

The School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh had cancelled the Class 10 Board exams considering the gravity of COVID-19 cases. As per the assessment criteria released by the board, Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of their mid-term exams or pre-boards, unit tests, and internal assessment. Students will be assessed out of 100 marks for each subject.

The pre-boards will get 50 per cent weightage, unit tests will get 30 per cent and internal assessment will get 20 per cent weightage. Past three years’ performance of schools in board results will be considered.

If a candidate fails to obtain the minimum passing marks (33 per cent), students will be given grace marks and will be promoted to the next class.

MP Board 10th results
