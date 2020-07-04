MP Board 10th result 2020: MPBSE result has been released on official board websites; mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

MP Board result 2020: MPBSE or Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, state education board which conduct annual Class 10 and Class 12 examinations has released the MPBSE 10th results today. The MP Board results declaration has been delayed due to the preventive measures imposed in the state in the wake of COVI-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown announced across the country. According to an official notification released on the MP Board official website, the results will be released online today at 12.00 noon. An official had confirmed to NDTV earlier that, the MPBSE had set a target of releasing the results by July 10. However, the official also said the Board is yet to finalise a day for releasing the MP Board result for Class 12 students. The MP Board 10th results are being released for more than 10 lakh students.

MP Board result: 10 important points students should know

Here are some important points about MP Board 10th results students should know:

MP Board result: When to check

According to a notification released by the Board, the both MP Board 10th result will be released at 12 noon on July 4, i.e. today.

MP Board result: Where to check

The results are expected to be released on the official websites of the MP Board; mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Apart from the official websites, the MP Board 10th results will be released online on third party private portals like examresults.net.

MP Board 10th result 2020: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your MP Board result:

Step One : Visit the official website of MPBSE -- mpbse.nic.in, mponline.gov.in or mpresults.nic.in

Step Two: Click on the MP Class 10 result link provided there

Step Three: Enter your Class 10 exam registration details

Step Four: Submit and view the Class 10 MPBSE results

MP Board result: Direct link

Download your MP Board 10th result from the direct link provided here:

MP Board 10th result direct link

MP Board result: App

The official Android App of MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) now at your finger tips. An android app specially designed to access from anywhere anytime on your mobile.

MP Board result: What’s next

Admission process for intermediate courses will begin soon after the results are out. As per government's order schools and colleges are likely to begin classes soon through online mode.

MP Board result: Last year data

Last year, in 2019, as many as 8,66,725 students had taken the Madhya Pradesh Class 10 exams. As per official data, 3,35,738 students had secured first division, 1,92,083 students second division and 2,451 third.

MP Board result: Why your results are delayed

Exams and evaluation process in the state was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown imposed across the country.

Last year, the MPBSE released the Class 10 and Class 12 results on May 15.

MP Board result: Supplementary exam

The students will be allowed to appear for MP Board supplementary exam after the results are announced. The details of which will be released later.

MP Board result: Know your certificate

The Class 10 pass certificate is considered as a valid proof for date of birth. Students should keep the pass certificate safe. Certificates and mark sheet of the exam will be issued to students later. After downloading the online mark statement students should save a copy for reference purpose.