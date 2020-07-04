MPBSE To Release Madhya Pradesh Class 10 Result Today: Know What’s Next

MP board Class 10 result will be declared today

Madhya Pradesh Class 10 board result will be declared today by the state education board, Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). The result is expected to be announced at 12 pm today. Class 10 students in the state who had appeared for exam under Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and ICSE can expect their result within July 15. Over 10 lakh students have appeared for the exam this year. MP board result will be available at http://mpresults.nic.in/ .

The Class 10 exam in MP could not be completed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board later decided that it will not conduct exams for all remaining subjects and will hold exams only for those subjects which are essential for further education.

MP Board Class 10 Result Direct Links

MP Board Class 10 Result: What's Next?

Students who do not qualify the exam this time can appear for supplementary exams. The details of the supplementary exams will be decided by the Board later.

The Class 10 pass certificate is considered as a valid proof for date of birth. Students should keep the pass certificate safe.

Certificates and mark sheet of the exam will be issued to students later.

After downloading the online mark statement students should save a copy for reference purpose.

Admission process for intermediate courses will begin soon after the results are out. As per government's order schools and colleges are likely to begin classes soon through online mode.

Students who wish to apply for revaluation or rechecking may be allowed by the MPBSE to do so. Details regarding this will also be announced by the Board soon.