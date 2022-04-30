MP Board 10th Result: Don’t Want To Pursue 12th? Check These Interesting Career Options

Image credit: Shutterstock Tips for students who don't want to pursue Class 12 after completing Class 10

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or MPBSE, has declared the 10th and 12th results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at MPBSE official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. A total of 18 lakh students had appeared in the MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2022 which were held between February 17 and March 12.

This year, the pass percentage in both 10th and 12th decreased in comparison to the year 2021. The pass percentage in the 10th touched 59.54 per cent, while a total of 72.72 per cent of students cleared the Class 12 exams successfully. As the MP Board 10th results are out and students are gearing up for their higher studies, a few of them are planning to skip Class 12 and want to embrace a career that leads towards their career goals. But, without a bona fide career guidance, students may opt for a career which would lead them nowhere. Hence, we have come up with a round-up of career suggestions and tips from industry experts to guide those who don’t want to pursue Class 12 after completing their Class 10.

“Candidates can opt for a foundation course from a college that will be leading you to universities for a bachelor's degree in the UK, USA, Australia and Canada. This is will be a refreshing start towards a promising future.” Varun Iyer, Study Abroad Educational Consultant, GoToUniversity said. Talking about the traditional study methods, Neelakantha Bhanu, Founder and CEO of Bhanzu said, “While traditional education is the most viable option, it’s not the only one. Nowadays, students can opt for numerous courses based on their interests and skill sets. The core skills required to opt for any course is no longer dependent solely on school curriculum. There’s a high chance one will excel as long as they have a strong application-driven Math-based approach."

Interesting Career Options By Industry Experts For Students Who Want To Skip Class 12

Prateek Bhargava, Director and CEO of Mindler stated, “Today, students can take various certification, vocational and diploma courses, validating them as proficient professionals in the job market.” He suggested few interesting career options which students can explore are- entrepreneurship, photography, event management and wedding planning, graphic designing, ethical hacking and many more.

“At the onset, let me emphasise and re-emphasise the importance of a continuing learning path and journey. The learning path can be one which goes via 10th to 12th followed by courses which culminate into a degree, post-graduation and more depending on your learning aptitude. The other option for students after 10th is to pursue polytechnic courses like Mechanical, Civil, Chemical, Computer, Automobile. Post this Diploma one can get into the 2nd year of an Engineering degree or take up a job. Alternatively, they can pursue ITI Courses - these provide opportunities for students who wish to complete any technical course within a short period. I strongly recommend that once they complete their Grade 10 they should get an understanding of the various career choices available and go for career counselling,” Neeraj Sharma the Vice Chairman of The Lexicon Group suggested.

Mr Iyer, Study Abroad Educational Consultant, GoToUniversity further added “Digital Marketing Courses or SEO is a vast growing market that will open a number of opportunities for you. You need skills to Plan, strategize, analyse & optimize Digital Marketing Campaigns from scratch.” Other than that he mentioned other career options including BPOs and KPOs, Data Entry Operation etc.

“The above-mentioned careers are just a few amongst a vast family of careers that are ever-evolving and do not require a student to complete the 12th grade! All that they need is dedication, passion, intent and interest in expanding their knowledge through various alternative means of learning and gaining experience,” Mr Bhargava the Director and CEO of Mindler further added.