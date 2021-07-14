MP Board 10th Result Declared: Over 3.5 Lakh Students Get First Division

MPBSE 10th class result improves, more than 3.5 students get 1st division

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the Class 10th results today. This year, 3,56,582 students have bagged the First Division as against 3,42,390 in 2020. 9,14,079 students have qualified for admission to Class 11 out of the total 9,25,213 students registering for the Class 10th MP board exams.

The number of students with Second Division and Third Division marks has also increased considerably from last year in MPBSE 10th result 2021. While as many as 3,97,626 students have been placed at the Second Division this year, 1,59,871 students are placed in the Third. Last year 2,15,162 had obtained Second Division and 2,922 Third.

This is for the first time, the results of MPBSE Class 10 Matric exams have been declared without conducting the annual exams. The MP Board Class 10 annual examinations could not be held this year due to the Covid pandemic. To arrive at the MP 10th result 2021, the board has used several parameters including students’ performances in different exams held during the academic year.

MPBSE Matric Class 10 Exam Results - How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website -- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Results tab

Step 3: On the next window, insert login credentials

Step 4: Submit and access MPBSE Class 10 Matric result 2021